Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the December 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIRC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. Analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

