Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE SPCE opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.95. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

