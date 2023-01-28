Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on February 15th

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $24.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $214.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $273.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($0.63). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

