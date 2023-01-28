Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.46.

NYSE V traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.18. 4,260,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $433.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.79.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

