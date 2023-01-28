Vow Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $251,609.32 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $129.38 million and approximately $251,609.32 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00399599 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.85 or 0.28048872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00586984 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

