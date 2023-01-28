Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.63 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $106.16 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00016978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00214123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.99022254 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $14,230,518.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

