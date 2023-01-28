Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $185.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VMC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.67.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,023,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.