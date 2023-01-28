W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.
W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.