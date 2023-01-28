W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 178.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

