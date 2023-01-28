W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.9 %

WRB stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,600. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.