Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of WCH stock opened at €135.40 ($147.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €124.53 and its 200-day moving average is €128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.35. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($203.37).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

