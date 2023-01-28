Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 39,694 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 1,868,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,294. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

