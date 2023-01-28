Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,613.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,492.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,524.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

