Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.