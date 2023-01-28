Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.
CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
