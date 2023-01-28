Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 120,881 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,881 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 28.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,862,000 after buying an additional 394,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,689,000 after buying an additional 368,842 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,177,000 after purchasing an additional 331,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 77.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 728,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 318,805 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.87. The stock had a trading volume of 285,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,375. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

