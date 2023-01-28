Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 398,238 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,238 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,016,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,935,000 after acquiring an additional 324,174 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 403.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 120,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 431.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 354,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 287,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

