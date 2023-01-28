Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 57 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $373.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.55. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

