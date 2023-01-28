Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 57,137 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,137 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.71. 1,111,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,454. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.38.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

