Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 642 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $498.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $528.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

