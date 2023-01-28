WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €36.85 ($40.05) and last traded at €36.85 ($40.05). 460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.35 ($39.51).

WashTec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.06 and a 200-day moving average of €37.47. The firm has a market cap of $493.14 million and a P/E ratio of 18.06.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

