WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0711 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $166.38 million and $34.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00398796 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,439.28 or 0.27992510 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00590821 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,339,657,374 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,339,557,634.673997 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07229317 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $31,376,188.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.