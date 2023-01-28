Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arhaus (ARHS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) recently:

1/17/2023 – Arhaus had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Arhaus had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Arhaus had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $16.50.

1/10/2023 – Arhaus had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Arhaus had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $13.00.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 843,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Arhaus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arhaus by 136.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

