Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after buying an additional 215,818 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

