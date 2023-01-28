Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.26.

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

