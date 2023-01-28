Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $96,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

