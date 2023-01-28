West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,754 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber comprises approximately 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.66% of West Fraser Timber worth $39,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 55.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 37.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 177,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.45. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

