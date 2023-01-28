Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,216 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

