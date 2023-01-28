Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) versus PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Financial Contrast

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -108.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.48 $2.61 billion $2.53 13.57 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 3.20 $56.85 million ($1.47) -10.29

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 5 1 1 2.43 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 18.46% 21.14% 12.89% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -34.65% -6.47% -0.79%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment delivers premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

