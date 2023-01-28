White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 67,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 41,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

White Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$68.21 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50.

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

