Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.30.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

