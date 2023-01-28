WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0911 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $69.50 million and approximately $698,782.67 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00387014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017060 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,741,665 coins and its circulating supply is 763,273,898 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

