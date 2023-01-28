Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 50.3% in January

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CANSF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Willow Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

