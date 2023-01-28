Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WTFC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

