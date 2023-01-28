Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 21,556 shares.

Wireless Telecom Group Price Performance

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

Featured Stories

