Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.81. 2,014,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

