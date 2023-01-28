Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,382,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,230. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

