Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $842,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. 269,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $88.97.

