Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,093,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,653,400. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

