Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

