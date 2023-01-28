Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.58. 2,277,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,588. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.