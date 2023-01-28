Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.58. 2,277,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,588. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
