WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0289 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $289.13 million and approximately $3.40 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.64 or 0.01343668 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015420 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.14 or 0.01632247 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02923048 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $18.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

