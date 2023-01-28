WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $816.79

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 816.79 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 938.60 ($11.62). WPP shares last traded at GBX 937.60 ($11.61), with a volume of 1,899,356 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.33) to GBX 864 ($10.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 920 ($11.39) to GBX 1,158 ($14.34) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($10.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.96) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,060.29 ($13.13).

The stock has a market cap of £10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,721.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 864.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 817.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

