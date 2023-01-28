Wrapped Cardano Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.45 billion and approximately $67,248.03 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,585,733,214 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39253641 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $57,325.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

