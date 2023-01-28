Wrapped Velas Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $70.83 million and $11,812.43 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. More information can be found at https://velas.com."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

