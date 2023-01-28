WSFS Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.