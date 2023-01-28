WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ WSFS opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.
In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,638 shares of company stock valued at $927,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
