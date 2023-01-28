Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

