yOUcash Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.42 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and $939,658.24 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

