YUSD Stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.26 million and $418,651.61 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99982651 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $521,029.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

