Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $736.13 million and approximately $53.97 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $45.34 or 0.00197533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00074568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,236,512 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.